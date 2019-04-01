OKANOGAN – An Elmer City man was charged March 28 in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree rape and three other crimes.
Zacharia Brady Holm, 26, also was charged with harassment-threats to kill, fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.
A report by Colville Tribal Police officer Mackenzie Shaffer accompanied charging documents as a probable cause statement. According to the report, Shaffer was contacted about a woman, identified in court documents as M.O., who had reported being assaulted by Holm.
The 28-year-old woman allegedly told the officer she rode in a vehicle with him out of fear, but attempted to text someone for help. When they arrived at their destination, he allegedly took her phone, threw it in the toilet and attempted to flush it, the report said.
She retrieved the phone and called 911, but he caught her and she hung up. She called 911 again and hid the phone, the report said.
He allegedly pushed her around and he took the phone again, the report said. She told the officer he threatened to kill her and himself, and also threatened to delete everything on her phone including photos of her children.
M.O. told the officer she and Holm had been together for about eight years and had three children in common.
She said she was pushed into the kitchen and onto a counter, and he removed her pants and began to have sex with her, but stopped and said they needed to go for a drive, according to court documents.
She also said he had threatened to tie her up and shoot her in the head, and that several years earlier he had pointed a loaded shotgun at her.
Holm was arrested March 27. Bail was set at $25,000 during his preliminary appearance March 28. As of April 1, he was still in jail.
The county’s contract public defender’s office was appointed to represent Holm.
Arraignment set for 8:30 a.m. April 8 before Judge Hendry Rawson.
A no-contact order was issued against Holm for the woman.
Conviction of second-degree rape carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine, and counts as a “most serious offense” under the state’s three strikes law. The maximum sentence for conviction of harassment-threats to kill with a domestic violence enhancement is five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
The other two counts are misdemeanors, with each carrying a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.
