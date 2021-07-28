OKANOGAN – An Omak man has been charged with seven counts of theft of debit and credit cards, plus two other crimes.
Tyler Lee Shelton, 31, was charged July 12 in Okanogan County Superior Court with seven counts of second-degree theft of an access device, one count of second-degree vehicle prowling and one count of third-degree theft.
According to a report by Omak Police Officer Jerod Gavin, he was called at 6:13 p.m. July 10 to a vehicle prowl at 810 Jasmine Street. A wallet and cellphone were taken.
The report was filed with the charging document as a probable cause statement.
Gavin wrote that he and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez search the area and Gavin spotted a man matching the description of the thief. The man ran east on Emery Street and Gavin lost sight of him.
The officer returned to the Jasmine Street address but found that everyone had gone home. He returned to the site of the chase and located the phone and wallet.
According to the report, Gavin contacted the victim, Amanda Lavigueure of Tonasket, and returned the wallet to her. Several cards were missing; she told Gavin she had canceled all of the cards.
The next morning, Gavin caught up with the suspect, identified as Shelton, at a home on West Bartlett Avenue, Omak, the report said. He was read his rights and interviewed.
Shelton, who was listed in court documents as homeless, then led Gavin to where the other cards had been stashed, the report said.
Shelton was booked into the Okanogan County Jail.
Bail was set at $10,000 during a July 12 preliminary hearing. As of July 23, he remained in jail.
The Okanogan County contract public defender was appointed to represent Shelton.
He was arraigned July 19, with hearings set for Aug. 2, Aug. 30, Aug. 31 and Sept. 17. He entered not guilty pleas to all counts.
