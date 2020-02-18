OKANOGAN - An Omak man faces three criminal charges for allegedly calling the Omak School District administration office on Feb. 11 and threatening an employee.
Beau Brandon True, 35, was charged Feb. 13 in Okanogan County Superior Court with telephone harassment-threats to kill, second-degree criminal trespass and telephone harassment-prior conviction for crime of harassment.
The latter two charges stem from incidents in November 2019, according to court documents.
Bail was set during a Feb. 12 preliminary appearance at $2,500. He posted bond the same day.
True was ordered not to contact or go to any Omak School District facility.
Three Omak Police Department reports accompanied the charging document as probable cause statements.
In the report from the Feb. 11 incident, the officer wrote that police secretary Tommye Robbins reported receiving a call from True that morning asking if the department and animal control officer were working together to harass him. She expressed concern that police would have dealings with True later in the day.
Animal control officer Gary Lewis was asked later if he’d had any dealings with True and said he hadn’t, but saw True walking his dogs earlier.
A few minutes later, Robbins said the Omak School District called and wanted to talk to the officer. Secretary Estelle McCormack reported receiving a call from True that morning accusing the district of harassing him.
He allegedly told her to beware of “drive bys” and that he lived near the district and would go there and shoot them. All schools in the district were placed on secure status.
The officer went to the administration office and met with McCormack, who allegedly showed him a file with notes from previous incidents with True. She said he’d used an anonymous telephone number, but she recognized his voice, the report said.
She allegedly told the officer she felt the threats were credible, based on past issues with True.
All police units in the area were alerted to look for True, and the officer went to True’s parents’ house. While he was there, Det. Brien Bowling radioed that he and a Washington State Patrol unit had taken True into custody.
In addition to two dogs, he had with him a cellphone, winter gloves, wireless headphones and a flashlight that was later determined to be an electronic shock-type device, the report said.
Sheriff’s Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez took True to the police department office and animal control picked up the two dogs.
True allegedly denied threatening to shoot people at the district office, but said he had called and accused them of harassing him and intended to take legal action.
He allegedly said he was trespassed from school property previously for letting his dogs walk off leash.
Reports for two previous incidents, in November 2019, were including with the charging document. True allegedly threatened the district office staff after being asked to remove his unleashed dogs from the track.
Both the district office and the maintenance office were locked down, a Nov. 12 report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.