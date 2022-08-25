Suspect also charged obstructing, resisting arrest
OKANOGAN — A man was charged Aug. 15 in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree arson for allegedly starting a fire in a truck bed that contained a dog and her 10 newborn pups.
Joseph Vern Robison, 44, also was charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
A report by Omak Police Officer Ryan T. Carnahan accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
Carnahan wrote that he was sent at 9:55 p.m. Aug. 8 to Walmart, Omak, for a report of someone attempting to light puppies on fire.
He contacted Jeremy Gobbato, who alleged that Robison was upset with him over a previous incident and threw a lit cigarette into a canister of gasoline located on the tailgate of Gobbato’s pickup truck, according to the report. The gas was for cleaning a chainsaw, which also was in the back of the truck.
Gobbato said his dog had given birth to 10 puppies that morning, and she and the puppies were in the back of the truck with a bail of hay for bedding. He had a cooler of ice and water and used it to put out the fire, the report said.
Robison allegedly returned and tried to restart the fire, according to the report.
Carnahan wrote that he observed burns on cardboard in the truck bed, a hole in the fuel container, and ice and water covering the area.
“It appeared that the fire would have been very small in nature, but due to the location and proximity to combustibles, it is very likely that the hay and dogs could have ignited had Jeremy not been present to quickly extinguish the flames,” said the report.
The officer contacted Robison on Aug. 11 at the corner of Ross Canyon Road and Riverside Drive, asked him to sit down on a pile of wooden posts and began to read him his Miranda warnings, said the report. Robison then allegedly pulled out a bungee cord and ran across Riverside Drive.
Carnahan pursued Robison on foot, caught up to him, took him to the ground and placed him in wrist restraints, the report said. Robison, who allegedly resisted, was arrested and taken to jail.
Bail was set at $50,000 during an Aug. 15 preliminary hearing. A competency evaluation was ordered.
