RAINY PASS – A Maple Falls man died July 2 when his SUV went off Highway 20 about two miles east of Rainy Pass and 33.5 miles west of Winthrop.
Michael J. Niegowski, 24, was traveling westbound at 10:20 a.m. when his vehicle went off the North Cascades Highway’s left side and rolled down the embankment, coming to rest on the passenger side, said the Washington State Patrol. He died at the scene.
He was wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was destroyed.
The cause is under investigation. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, the patrol said.
