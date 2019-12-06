NESPELEM – One person died Friday, Dec. 6, in a vehicle accident seven miles north of town on Highway 155.
The driver’s name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The man, 43, was from Tonasket and was wearing a seatbelt, the Washington State Patrol said.
According to the patrol, the man was northbound on Highway 155 at 9:40 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road’s right side, traveled approximately 75 yards and struck rocks. It overturned, rolling over twice before re-entering the roadway. It came to rest on its wheels facing west.
The vehicle, which was removed from the scene by Jackson’s Service in Nespelem, was destroyed.
The highway was closed until 1:37 p.m., with traffic between Nespelem and Omak routed onto Columbia River Road.
