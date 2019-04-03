OKANOGAN – A 74-year-old local man apparently drowned in the Okanogan River Tuesday, April 2, according to Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said the next of kin has been notified and the man was identified as Ronald Demos of Okanogan.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said his office received a report of a missing person around 9:06 a.m. Tuesday morning. The reporting party said Demos was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Hawley.
“He lived nearby Legion Park,” Hawley said. “The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was activated to assist in locating him. He was located on the edge of the river near the middle entrance to the park.”
Hawley said Demos was recovered by search and rescue, after Rodriguez had arrived on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.