SPOKANE – A former Chelan Falls man was extradited from Mexico recently to serve a 30-month prison sentence he received in absentia almost five years ago for filing a fraudulent tax return.
According to documents filed with U.S. District Court in Spokane, from 2009 through 2012, Jose L. Echeverria owned and operated a produce sales business. Echeverria filed fraudulent individual income tax returns with the IRS for those years, under-reporting the income he received from his business by a total of $564,292.
During that time frame, Echeverria wired hundreds of thousands of dollars in unreported income to an account in Mexico that he used to purchase land, vacation homes and vehicles for his personal use.
Following Echeverria’s guilty plea to filing a false tax return in February 2017, the court granted him permission to travel to Mexico for two months while he awaited sentencing. Echevarria, however, did not return to the United States for the sentencing hearing.
On September 25, 2017, U.S. District Judge Lonny R. Suko sentenced Echeverria in absentia to 30 months in prison, one year of supervised release and $183,191 in restitution to the IRS.
Court records show that Echeverria lived in Mexico as a fugitive for nearly five years until he was arrested by Mexican authorities pursuant to an extradition warrant. On February 10, 2022, Mexico surrendered Echeverria to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
He has been detained without bond pending the execution of his sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.