OKANOGAN – An Okanogan man faces two assault charges after a stabbing Feb. 26 on South Second Avenue.
Troy Ryan Gilge, 22, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged Feb. 27 in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and fourth-degree assault.
A report by Sgt. Gene Davis of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called at 7:27 p.m. Feb. 26 to a stabbing at a motel on South First Avenue. The report was filed with charging documents as a probable cause statement.
The caller, Veronica Norrell, told deputies her boyfriend, Ira Frank, 24, had been stabbed in the chest and the suspect, Gilge, had left on foot.
Davis’ report said he took over first aid from Frank while three deputies went looking for the suspect.
A short time later, a deputy located Gilge and took him into custody, the report said.
Frank was taken by LifeLine Ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, for treatment of his wound.
Gilge also allegedly spit on Norrell, court documents said.
The public defender was appointed during a preliminary appearance Feb. 27 to represent Gilge. Bail was set at $15,000. As of March 8, Gilge remained in jail.
The maximum penalty for conviction of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon is 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. The maximum for conviction of fourth-degree assault is 364 days in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.
No-contact orders were issued against Gilge for Norrell and Frank.
Arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 11 before Superior Court Judge Henry Rawson.
