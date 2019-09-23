OKANOGAN – A Omak man faces four different criminal cases, all filed during September in Okanogan County Superior Court.
In the most recent case, Nicholas Avery Sweet, 27, was charged Sept. 16 with two counts of possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and one count each of having burglar tools and second-degree criminal trespass.
According to a probable cause statement accompanying the charging document, officers from the Omak Police Department and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office contacted Sweet at 1:19 a.m. Sept. 15 in the parking lot at Jess Auto, 707 Okoma Drive. Bolt cutters and a floor jack were found nearby, according to the statement, which was a police report by Officer Jerod Gavin.
Gavin allegedly saw, by looking through the window of Sweet’s vehicle, a cut lock, hacksaw, other tools and a club.
Sweet allegedly told officers he was looking for his cellphone, which he believed he had lost in the parking lot, the report said, noting that Sweet had a phone in his pocket.
The officer told Sweet he was under arrest, searched, put in wrist restraints, placed in the back of Gavin’s patrol vehicle and read his rights, the report said.
During the search, a black plastic cylinder allegedly was found in his pocket. The container allegedly contained two syringes containing a clear substance, a baggie containing a white, crystalline substance and another baggie containing a brown ball, the report said. Field tests indicated the substances were methamphetamine and heroin.
The parking lot was searched and several vehicles were found to be unlocked. One contained a tool box.
When Gavin returned to his vehicle, he found Sweet on the rear floorboard, sweating profusely and apparently having a seizure. LifeLine Ambulance was called and took Sweet to nearby Mid-Valley Hospital. After he was cleared medically, he was booked into the county jail.
His vehicle was impounded.
In the other cases, Sweet was charged
-Sept. 12 with second-degree attempted burglary of MNB’s Smoke Shop, 70 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan; making or having burglar tools, and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
He is accused attempting to break into the smoke shop on Sept. 1. He was arrested Sept. 11 in Omak by Colville Tribal Police Officer Luke BigBoy Gribble.
He posted $10,000 bond, which was revoked Sept. 17.
-Sept. 9 with second-degree burglary of Xtreme Power Sports, 1930 N. Second Ave., Okanogan, second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowl, second-degree possession of stolen property-other than a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
He is accused of breaking into the store’s storage yard and taking a variety of items, including two winches, a utility box and jumper cables. A subsequent search of his apartment on Main Street, Omak, yielded substances believed to be heroin and clothing believed to be worn during the store break-in, according to a report by sheriff’s Deputy Terry Shrable.
Sweet posted $7,500 bond in the case. It was revoked Sept. 17.
-Sept. 3 with possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, second-degree vehicle prowl and third-degree theft.
Sweet is accused of taking floor mats and a cup holder from a vehicle belonging to Craig Simpson, who allegedly saw Sweet leave with the mats. Simpson took a photograph of the vehicle in which the suspect left, according to a report by sheriff’s Deputy Michael Blake.
The vehicle was located later in Omak and Sweet was found in a nearby residence. When Sweet was booked into the county jail, a crystalline substance allegedly was found in his wallet. The substance test positive as methamphetamine, according to Blake’s report.
