OKANOGAN – An Oroville man was charged Nov. 4 with first-degree manslaughter, with a domestic violence enhancement, in the death of Ashley Nicole Nelson.
Brent Alan Blanchard, 47, is accused in Okanogan County Superior Court of killing Nelson, 31, at the home they shared on Nine Mile Road.
A report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cody Lunn accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
According to the report, Lunn, Deputy Gary Hirst and Sgt. Tait Everett were called to 444 Nine Mile Road about 12:29 p.m. for a weapons offense. Nelson was found inside the home, deceased, with a semi-automatic handgun near her body.
Blanchard had been placed in Hirst’s patrol vehicle.
After Lunn checked a motorhome on the property, the victim’s mother, father and brother arrived and reported they’d been contacted by Blanchard, who allegedly told them Nelson had been shot and died. He also allegedly said they were getting ready to go shooting and that her gun usually is never loaded, according to the report.
One family member allegedly told the deputy that Blanchard and Nelson had dated for the past eight to 10 years, broke up for a short time about five years ago, but then got back together again, the report said.
It’s alleged that Blanchard and Nelson were getting ready to go shooting and she was bent over near the bed when he grabbed her gun out of her holster. He asked if it was loaded and she told him no.
He was performing a press-check of the firearm when she stood up and bumped his arm, causing the gun to discharge, the report said. She was hit in the head.
Blanchard allegedly called 911 but reached a dispatcher in Canada. He then hung up and contacted Nelson’s family.
Meanwhile, the RCMP reported to U.S. authorities that they’d gotten a 911 call.
Court documents allege Blanchard was negligent in the way he conducted the press-check.
During a preliminary hearing Oct. 31, the county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Blanchard. An order for evaluation by Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare was entered.
Bail was set at $15,000. As of Nov. 11, he remained in jail.
Arraignment was set for Nov. 12.
The maximum penalty for conviction of second-degree manslaughter is life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine, plus restitution, assessments and court costs. The crime counts as a “most serious offense” under the state’s three strikes law.
