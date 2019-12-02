SPOKANE – A Coeur d’Alene man has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for assaulting his girlfriend, who is a Colville tribal member.
Roberto Lewis Doran, 40, an enrolled member of the Coeur d’Alene Indian Tribe, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty Aug. 6 crime on Indian reservation - assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson sentenced Doran. His prison term will be followed by a three-year term of court supervision.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, Doran physically assaulted his girlfriend at their home on the Colville Indian Reservation. During the assault, the woman fled from the residence and into the street, where she received assistance from a neighbor.
Doran has several prior convictions for domestic violence assault and battery, said William D. Hyslop, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Washington.
“The sentence imposed by the court reflects the serious nature of domestic assault,” said Hyslop. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington works closely with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to ensure that Native American women and families are protected from violence such as this.”
This case was investigated by the Spokane resident office of the FBI and the Colville Tribal Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Alison L. Gregoire, assistant United States attorney for the eastern district.
