SPOKANE – The state Court of Appeals for Division 3 has affirmed an Okanogan County Superior Court decision awarding an Okanogan County man a horse and saddle after his relationship broke up.
Leroy E. Stringfield appealed the Superior Court decision in his committed intimate relationship action against Denice Collins.
“He presents sympathetic arguments why the trial court erred and tries to transform these arguments into errors of law,” said the appeals court decision written by Judge Robert Lawrence-Berrey, with Rebecca Pennell and Tracy Staab concurring. “We affirm because the trial court’s findings are sufficiently supported by the record and it did not err in applying the law.”
The unpublished appeals court decision was filed July 29.
Stringfield was represented by Andrew Chase and Kenneth James Miller of Miller and Chase, Okanogan.
Collins represented herself.
