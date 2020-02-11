OKANOGAN - An Okanogan County Superior Court jury found Ira Leo Frank, Omak, guilty Feb. 4 of second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.
Frank, 25, entered or remained unlawfully in a building at 115 S. Main St. and caused more than $750 damage, said Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma.
Sentencing is set for Feb. 14. Frank could face up to 10 years in prison.
According to a report by Omak Police Officer Vernon Reyes, he was at 107 S. Main St. for a burglary complaint when he noticed that 115 S. Main St. also had been entered. Reyes’ report was filed with the charging document as a probable cause statement.
The 115 S. Main St. building is shared by Catholic Charities of Yakima and Intrigue Communications; Reyes and Officer Shane Schaefer conducted an interior search of the building and found two different doors were broken and an exterior door deadbolt was broken, according to Reyes’ report.
After viewing a surveillance video, one of the officers recognized a dog accompanying the person who allegedly broke into the building.
The dog’s owner was contacted and allegedly told the officer she was looking for Frank because he had her dog. A coat worn by the suspect subsequently was identified by two other people as being one Frank had been wearing, the report said.
The dog’s owner later told police the animal had been returned.
Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor David Stevens prosecuted the case.
