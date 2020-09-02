BREWSTER – A Brewster man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, Aug. 25 after the tractor he was driving collided with a minivan on Highway 97.
Roberto Rodriguez Duran, 50, was
northbound just after 2 p.m. on the shoulder at milepost 259, just south of Brewster, when he attempted to cross the highway and pulled onto the northbound lane and into the northbound minivan’s path, the Washington State Patrol said.
Minivan driver Channa N. Dick, 36, Brewster, was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt.
After impact, the tractor overturned and came to rest in the center turn lane. Rodriguez Duran was pinned underneath, the patrol said.
Dick’s vehicle came to rest in the southbound lane facing north.
Four passengers in Dick’s vehicle also escaped injury. They were Leonard B. Cooper, 57, Christopher Duncan, 43, and Hermon Francis, 42, all of Brewster, and Vernon O. Moore, 40, Bridgeport.
Both vehicles were damaged.
A gofundme.com account, in the name Roberto Duran, has been started by Erika Sanchez to help with Rodriguez Duran’s medical expenses. As of Aug. 30, $1,940 had been raised toward a $2,000 goal.
According to the site, Rodriguez Duran has had two surgeries for broken hips and injury to his ribs. He will be unable to work for several months while he recovers.
