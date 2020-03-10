RIVERSIDE – The man who was shot March 3 by law enforcement officers on Riverside’s Main Street has been identified as Ryan Eugene Bass.
Bass, 39, Malott, allegedly shot toward officers from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Omak Police Department as they were trying to arrest him. The officers returned fire, according to Sgt. Nathan Hahn of the Wenatchee Police Department.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, a multi-jurisdictional team, is investigating the shooting. Along with the Wenatchee department, other unit members are Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol. The patrol is the lead agency for the incident.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley call in the unit to investigate. The two deputies and Omak detective have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
Deputies and the detective “had cause to contact a vehicle (in Riverside) with a subject who had a confirmed felony warrant shortly after 11:30 a.m.” March 3, said a statement from the investigation unit. “When the deputies and detective contacted the subject, he allegedly presented a firearm and shot several rounds toward the officers.”
Officers performed CPR until being relieved by LifeLine Ambulance. Bass was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, where he died, said Hahn.
None of the officers was injured.
The investigation unit is seeking additional witnesses and/or evidence related to the shooting.
Any witnesses or those who have images or videos are asked to call Wenatchee Police Department Hahn at 509-888-4251.
According to the warrants section of the sheriff’s office’s website, Bass was wanted on three warrants for failure to appear for bail jumping, residential burglary, second-degree t heft, vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, cyberstalking, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Bail was set at $25,000 each on two of the warrants, with no bail amount listed for the third.
Okanogan County Superior Court records indicate Bass was found guilty of fourth-degree assault on Nov. 19, 2019. He was charged July 15, 2019, with residential burglary, second-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree trafficking of stolen property.
In December 2019, he was charged with bail jumping.
Bench warrants for his arrest were issued Feb. 20.
