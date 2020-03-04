WENATCHEE – A man who was shot March 3 by law enforcement officers on Riverside’s Main Street has died.
Sgt. Nathan Hahn of the Wenatchee Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was shot by Okanogan County deputies and an Omak Police Department detective after the man allegedly fired at officers.
Hahn is part of the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, which was called in by Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley to investigate the shooting.
Deputies and the detective “had cause to contact a vehicle (in Riverside) with a subject who had a confirmed felony warrant shortly after 11:30 a.m.” on Tuesday, said a statement from the investigation unit. “When the deputies and detective contacted the subject, he allegedly presented a firearm and shot several rounds toward the officers.”
The officers returned fire, striking the man, investigators said.
Deputies started CPR and the man was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital, where he died, said investigators.
All deputies involved and the detective were placed on administrative leave as a standard procedure.
The man’s identity will be released once the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office confirms full notification of the next of kin.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team with Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department and the Washington State Patrol. The patrol is the lead agency for the incident.
