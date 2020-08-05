OMAK – An Omak man was injured Friday afternoon, July 31, in a stabbing in Civic League Park.
Derrick Charley, 26, received a shallow stab wound to the upper torso, just below the armpit, said Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin.
Police and LifeLine Ambulance were called just after 3 p.m. to the park on Ash Street for an altercation. They found Charley injured; LifeLine personnel assisted him, then took him to Mid-Valley Hospital.
Witnesses told police of a suspect who was located about three blocks away, said Koplin.
Troy Gilge, 24, Omak, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Koplin said it unknown why the two were fighting.
