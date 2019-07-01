BRIDGEPORT – A local man was arrested June 30 after a fight and report of shots fired at El Pariso Restaurant and Bar.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at 1:49 a.m. to the restaurant, 1128 Columbia Ave., for a report of gunshots fired and a fight in front of the restaurant.
Before deputies arrived, several people were reported running from the scene.
Deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers contacted people at the scene and determined no one had been injured by gunshots, but some people suffered minor injuries in the fight, said the sheriff’s office. No one needed medical attention.
Investigation of the incident led deputies to Adan Torres-Gomez, 24, Brewster, who was suspected of firing the gun. Torres-Gomez was located at his home, arrested and booked into the Okanogan County Jail.
