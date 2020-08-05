SPOKANE – An Okanogan County man has lost the appeal of his felony driving under the influence case.
The state Court of Appeals for Division 3 affirmed the conviction of David Kalani Gray, also known as David Kalani Tyacke.
In an unpublished opinion filed July 28, the court upheld a July 22, 2019, judgment signed by Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Henry A. Rawson.
Gray was stopped by an Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputy after someone called 911 to report Gray driving erratically. Gray reportedly swerved over the roadway, drove onto a sidewalk and struck a retaining wall.
While responding, the deputy observed erratic driving but did not witness any violations of rules of the road, according to court records.
When contacted, Gray appeared disoriented, smelled of intoxicants, had slurred speech and his eyes were bloodshot and watery, court records said. Field sobriety tests indicated impairment consistent with intoxication.
Gray declined a voluntary portable breath test. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
At the jail, he was questioned further and offered another breath test. He admitted to a modest amount of drinking, but denied he had been driving. He declined the breath test and was booked into jail.
He was charged with felony driving under the influence based on a prior conviction for vehicular assault. A jury found him guilty.
At sentencing, a stipulated statement of criminal history was submitted, and signed by the prosecutor, defense counsel and Gray.
Based on the stipulation, the court calculated Gray’s offender score, resulting in a standard range of 63-84 months. He received a sentence near the bottom of his range.
Gray then appealed, claiming evidence at trial was insufficient to justify the jury’s guilty verdict.
“The uncontradicted trial evidence showed Mr. Gray was driving in an erratic manner and exhibited obvious signs of intoxication immediately after exiting his vehicle,” said the appeals court. “While there was no evidence of Mr. Gray’s blood alcohol concentration, this was not required for conviction.”
On appeal, for the first time, Gray claimed the deputy’s testimony about the first breath test refusal violated his constitutional right not to have the exercise of a constitutional right be used against him at trial. The appeals court said there was no manifest constitutional error.
“The … refusal was only given brief mention and both the prosecutor and the sheriff clarified that Mr. Gray was simply exercising his rights” by refusing, the appeals court said.
During the state’s summation, the prosecution said refusal of the second test was indicative of guilt and the appeals court said that reference was constitutionally permissible.
“The overwhelming strength of the state’s case stemmed not from the evidence of test refusal, but the affirmative signs of intoxication: Mr. Gray’s erratic driving, odor of intoxicants, slurred speech and poor performance on field sobriety tests,” the appeals court said. “His challenge on constitutional grounds fails.”
Gray also argued the state did not prove his offender score. The appeals court said the claim failed because Gray affirmatively acknowledged his offender score by initialing the criminal history statement that all listed offenses could be included in his score.
Appeals Judge Rebecca Pennell wrote the opinion, with Laurel Siddoway and Kevin Korsmo concurring.
Counsel for Gray was Marie Jean Trombley, Graham. Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma represented the state.
