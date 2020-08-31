COULEE CITY – A man who reportedly jumped from a boat is missing in Banks Lake northwest of Coulee City.
The western Washington man was reported missing Aug. 30.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the man did not resurface after jumping into the water.
Sheriff’s officials, including marine units and drones, searched for the man.
Search efforts began quickly since a sheriff's personal watercraft was launching from Coulee City at the same time the 911 call came in.
