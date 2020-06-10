OKANOGAN – An Okanogan man pleaded guilty on June 4 to third-degree theft for taking $200 worth of merchandise from the Omak Walmart store.
Leslie Leroy Bebee, 49, Okanogan, entered his plea before Okanogan County Superior Court Commissioner Robert R. Colbert. A charge of second-degree robbery was dismissed.
Bebee was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 suspended for two years and given credit for 14 days served. He was ordered to pay $500 in fines and was trespassed from all Walmart stores.
He was released from jail June 4.
Bebee was charged May 26 with second-degree robbery and third-degree theft.
A report by Omak Police Officer James Murray accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
Murray was dispatched to the Omak Walmart store, 902 Engh Road, about 7:44 p.m. May 20 for a report that a man had pushed past an employee and left the store with items in his hands. The items allegedly were dropped inside the store and the man kept going.
The employee viewed security footage and told the officer the man had gone through a fence by storage units and to an older building, which was an abandoned house, according to Murray’s report.
Murray and the employee went to the area and the employee allegedly spotted Bebee in a tree.
The officer drew his gun and ordered Bebee out of the tree. He advised dispatch he had a person a gunpoint.
Several other officers arrived and Bebee was arrested. Officer Shane Schaefer took him to the Okanogan County Jail.
Security footage allegedly showed the suspect had passed the payment area and ignored a direction from the employee to go into a room. The suspect allegedly hit the employee’s hand with merchandise, the report said.
The items, valued at more than $200, were dropped inside the store.
During arraignment June 1, bail was set at $10,000. The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Bebee.
