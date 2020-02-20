OROVILLE – An 18-year-old man was rescued from a bluff above the Similkameen Trail west of town the evening of Feb. 19.
Ezra Myers was rescued by Okanogan County Search and Rescue volunteers from the rocky bluff above the trail off Loomis-Oroville Road, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent spotted Myers just before 7 p.m.
“Myers was out hiking and when he noticed it was getting late, he attempted to take an alternate path back out,” said Hawley. “He ended up in a position where he was not able to continue down the rocks or maneuver his way back up without assistance.”
The search and rescue group’s high angle team reached him around 10:35 p.m. and brought him out.
There were no injuries or apparent medical issues reported, Hawley said.
