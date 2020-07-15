OMAK – A Granite Falls man’s body was found July 9 in his RV at 12 Tribes Resort Casino.
Loren Edwards, 58, had been staying at the casino’s RV park, 28968 Highway 97, said Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez.
Casino security workers noticed they’d not seen him for a while and flagged down an Okanogan County deputy, who was at the casino on another call. They asked the deputy to do a welfare check on Edwards.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, Rodriguez said.
Edwards apparently has relatives in the Okanogan County area, the coroner said.
