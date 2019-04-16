SPOKANE — An Omak man accused of threatening Washington sheriffs online is asking that he be released from jail before his May 13 federal trial.
Jaydin Harvey Wesley Ledford, 23, is accused of posting death threats to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and other Washington sheriff’s who have questioned the constitutionality of Initiative 1639, which deals with firearms control.
Magistrate Judge John T. Rodgers was scheduled to review Ledford’s request on Monday, April 15, in U.S. District Court in Spokane. Ledford’s attorneys said a plan is in place for housing and mental health treatment if he is released.
Ledford is charged with one count of cyberstalking and two counts of threats in interstate communications. He has no previous felony record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.