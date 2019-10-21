SPOKANE – An Omak man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for embezzling money from the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Chad Jeremy Monaghan, 42, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court for eastern Washington. He pleaded guilty June 3 to one count of embezzling more than $1,000 from a tribal organization and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Monaghan to a 24-month prison term for each count, to run concurrently, with a three-year term of court supervision after release.
Rice also ordered Monaghan to pay $107,980 in restitution, said William D. Hyslop, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, over a three-month period, Monaghan embezzled $107,980 from the Colville Fuels LLC, doing business as Tribal Trails, Omak.
Tribal Trails is operated by the tribe and is located on tribal land.
Monaghan, a tribal member, committed the thefts while working at the store.
During their investigation, Colville Tribal Police Department officers obtained a warrant to search Monaghan’s residence, finding $3,000 in U.S. currency and four firearms. Monaghan is a previously convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.
“The sentence imposed today sends a strong message to those who may steal monies from a tribal organization and illegally possess firearms,” said Hyslop. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is committed to prosecuting aggressively and seeking appropriate punishment for individuals who may engage in such conduct.
“This case is just one example of the cooperative and successful efforts by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colville Tribal Police Department.”
The case was investigated by the Spokane Resident Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Colville Tribal Police Department. It was prosecuted by Joseph P. Derrig and Daniel H. Fruchter, assistant U.S. attorneys for the Eastern District of Washington.
