OKANOGAN – A Brewster man was sentenced to 11 months in jail for setting fire to two Brewster churches in 2020.
Eduardo Martinez Martinez, 31, pleaded guilty May 10 in Okanogan County Superior Court to second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson and third-degree malicious mischief.
He was sentenced to 11 months for the arson charge, nine months for attempted arson and 334 days for malicious mischief, with the sentences to run concurrently. He was ordered to pay a $500 victim assessment, $200 criminal filing fee and $20.50 in sheriff’s service fees. A restitution hearing has yet to be set.
According to court documents, standard sentencing range for second-degree arson is six to 12 months, while the standard range for second-degree attempted arson is 4.5 to nine months. Standard range for the malicious mischief charge is up to 364 days.
Martinez Martinez has no criminal history.
He was charged March 11, 2022, with second-degree arson at New Testament Baptist Church, attempted second-degree arson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and third-degree malicious mischief-property damage. Both fires were Nov. 15, 2020.
According to court records, Brewster firefighters were called about 2:30 a.m. to a fire at the New Testament Baptist Church. As they were wrapping up the call about 7:30 a.m., they were alerted to a possible fire at the nearby Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
A firefighter, who had responded to the Baptist Church fire, was led by Father Pedro Bautista to the Catholic Church to view what appeared to be arson, according to a report by Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz. The officer observed a broken stained-glass window and what appeared to be blood on the window sill and masonry wall. Minimal damage was done inside.
Estimated damage to the Baptist Church was about $980,000, according to a supplemental report by Ruiz.
Blood found at the Catholic Church was sent to the Washington State Patrol crime lab, which returned a report Feb. 17, 2022, showing a DNA profile. The DNA was found to match that of Martinez Martinez, according to Ruiz’ report.
Martinez Martinez was arrested a couple weeks later. He allegedly set fire to pieces of carpet from an abandoned trailer and threw them into the churches.
In a second case, Martinez Martinez pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowl for breaking into a vehicle belonging to Lane Webster, Brewster, on June 13, 2020. The vehicle had been parked in front of Webster’s home on South Bridge Street.
He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, which were suspended for 24 months. He was ordered to pay a $500 victim assessment fee.
Items taken from the vehicle included binoculars, a spotting scope, backpack, head lamp, skinning knives, shotgun shells, folding knife, machete, jacket, phone charger and other items. Restitution has not been set.
