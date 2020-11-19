OKANOGAN – A Brewster man was charged Nov. 9 in Okanogan County Superior Court with three counts of residential burglary and one of second-degree theft.
Joaquin Dearmond Ruiz, 30, is suspected of breaking into a cabin on B&O Road and taking electronics, clothing and paperwork.
A report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cody Orr accompanied the charges as a probable cause statement.
He wrote that he was called Nov. 5 to the cabin and learned, through an interpreter, that items had been taken from Ignacio Gutierrez-Velasco, Marcos Pena-Becerra and Jose Huizar Moreno, who lived together in the cabin. Two rooms off a common area were unlocked and a third had been forced open.
Security system photos showed two men and a woman loading items into a vehicle registered to a Bridgeport woman, the report said.
Items reported missing by the three men included shoes and boots, clothing, cash, a marriage certificate, three birth certificates, three television sets and a remote, two computers, a printer, lights, tax forms, tools and a car stereo. Total value was estimated at approximately $2,939.
Another deputy allegedly spotted the suspect vehicle on Old Highway 97, but was unable to stop it. A man matching the description of one of those in the photos was located walking along the highway and detained, the report said.
The man, Dearmond Ruiz, allegedly told Orr a friend told him they were picking up his belongings and he, Dearmond Ruiz, did not know it was a burglary. He declined to identify the other two people in the pictures for fear of repercussions, the report.
Bail was set Nov. 6 at $10,000 for Dearmond Ruiz by Judge Henry A. Rawson. The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent him.
Arraignment is set for Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.