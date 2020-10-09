RIVERSIDE – A Riverside man was arrested Oct. 9 on suspicion of going after an Okanogan County Assessor’s Office employee with a bat.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 12:34 p.m. by the assessor’s office of the incident.
Dione Crossland-Asmussen, Brewster, was appraising property on Scanlon Lake Road when a man hit her county vehicle with a bat, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“The man told her she was on private property and struck the vehicle, and then came toward her with the bat,” he said. “She was able to leave the property and get to a safe location to report what had occurred.”
Deputies met Crossland-Asmussen near Riverside to interview her. She said she had arrived at the property in performance of her duties with the assessor’s office and was confronted by the man.
“She attempted to tell him why she was there and he continued to come toward her,” said Hawley. “She was scared and feared he would harm her so she retreated to her vehicle.”
Deputies Eric Orr and Gisberth Gonzalez contacted the man, Edward Conger, 60, Riverside, and arrested him.
He was booked into Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of second-degree attempted assault, intimidating a public servant and second-degree malicious mischief.
