WENATCHEE – A man has heard anticipated charges of robbery, theft and aiming or discharging a firearm for allegedly robbing two Okanogan teens.
Alan Daniel Meza Duarte, 18, is being held in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. Bail was set Sept. 20 at $100,000.
Meza Duarte is suspected of aiming a gun at the teens, who were not identified, during an apparent drug deal near Springwater Avenue on Sept. 17, according to Chelan County court documents. He then allegedly took their phones and a backpack containing phone chargers and a portable speaker.
As of mid-morning Sept. 23, charges had not been filed. The prosecutor’s office had until 5 p.m. that day to file charges, according to the Chelan County Clerk’s Office.
Meza Duarte heard anticipated charges Friday of two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree theft and one count of aiming or discharging a firearm.
In a second case, he heard anticipated charges of possession of marijuana and introduction of narcotics to the jail.
