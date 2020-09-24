OKANOGAN – An Omak man was arrested Sept. 17 on suspicion of taking a wallet from Rawson’s Department Store and then trying to run over the clerk who attempted to stop him.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 12:42 p.m. that the store’s anti-theft system went off when the man left the store, 212 S. Second Ave.
When the clerk, Kim Staggs, 51, attempted to stop him, the man allegedly tried to run over her, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“She stated the vehicle drove at her and stopped within feet of her,” said Hawley. “She stated, ‘What are you going to do, hit me?’ The vehicle was driven forward and back several times before it sped past her on Queen Street.”
The vehicle allegedly sped through the stop sign at Queen Street and South Second Avenue.
A vehicle description was provided. Deputy Jesse Tapia located the vehicle in Omak and, with help from the Omak Police Department, located Justin Nicholson, 18, said Hawley.
Nicholson was arrested and taken to the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery. As of Friday, Sept. 18, he remained in jail.
He made a preliminary appearance in Okanogan County Superior Court the next day. Bail was set at $5,000 and the county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent him.
A protection order was issued, with Staggs as the protected party.
As of Sept. 18, Nicholson had not been charged. Arraignment is set for Sept. 28.
The wallet was recovered and return to Rawson’s, Hawley said.
