OMAK (UPDATED) – One person is in custody after allegedly harassing people at the Omak School District office this morning, Feb. 11.
School buildings were secured briefly as a precaution, but were back on normal operations by 10 a.m. They were not on lockdown, according to the Omak Police Department.
Omak resident Beau True, 35, was arrested around 10 a.m. on suspicion of felony threat to kill in connection with the incident.
He allegedly called the school administration office and threatened to kill one of the employees, said the Omak Police Department.
He was arrested by Sgt. Rusty Tallant on West Cherry Avenue and taken to the Okanogan County Jail.
According to the school district, the man made a “general threat against the district as a whole.”
Parents could check their students out from school, the district said.
An investigation continues.
