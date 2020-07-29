BREWSTER – An elderly man who walked away from Regency Harmony House the evening of July 20 was found the next morning, safe.
Officers searched the area on foot and were unable to locate him, said Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz. Okanogan County Search and Rescue was activated and, in a short time two K-9 teams, two ATV teams, two drone teams and several search and rescue operators joined the search.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office marine unit was deployed on the nearby Columbia River.
Also was Lifeflight, Brewster, with a helicopter, Ruiz said.
The man was found the morning of July 21 and was safe, unharmed and in good spirits, Ruiz said. The man, who was not identified, was returned to Harmony House.
