SPOKANE – An Okanogan County man has won new consideration by the state Department of Social and Health Services after an appeals court ruling said a state law and a regulation were ambiguous.
Tomas Rios-Garcia mailed a request that the state Department of Social and Health Services internally review a determination by one of its employees that an allegation of child abuse or neglect against him was “founded.”
The department did not receive the mailed request.
At issue is whether a 30-day time frame for requesting review provided in state law and a differently worded department regulation require the request to be mailed or require it to be received within 30 days, said the state Court of Appeals for Division 3.
“We hold that the plain language of the statute requires mailing within the time frame, as does a reasonable reading of the ambiguous regulation,” said the appeals court. “We reverse the (Okanogan County) Superior Court and remand for further proceedings.”
The published opinion, filed Aug. 10, was written by Judge Laurel Siddoway with George Fearing and Rebecca Pennell concurring.
According to court documents, DSHS’s Child Protective Services learned in early 2018 that a victim of suspected child abuse or neglect by Rios-Garcia had recanted, and the criminal prosecution against Rios-Garcia had been dismissed. CPS had received and accepted the original report of abuse and proceeded to complete its own investigation.
Despite the alleged victim’s recantation, CPS determined the allegation was founded, meaning it determined that, based on available information, it was more likely than not that child abuse or neglect did occur, court documents said.
As required by state law, CPS sent a letter to Rios-Garcia by certified mail notifying him of its finding. He received it April 23, 2018.
The letter provided information about Rios-Garcia’s rights, including his right to ask for a review of the finding.
According to the agency’s letter, a written request for review had to be received within 30 calendar days from the date Rios-Garcia received the letter. That would mean May 23, 2018, said the appeals court.
Rios-Garcia signed the review request form May 4, 2018, and the office manager for his lawyer’s firm placed the request in the mail and faxed it to the department the same day, said court records.
He was to be notified of the review’s results in about 60 days.
In late June, when no report of the results had been received, the law firm contacted the department, said the appeals court. The department said the case was not eligible for review because the department had not received a letter requesting review within the 30-day time limit.
“When email correspondence between the department and the law firm made clear that Mr. Rios-Garcia contended he had timely requested review, the department treated the correspondence as a late request,” said the appeals court. “In a letter sent on July 18, 2018, it informed Mr. Rios-Garcia that he had the right to challenge the department’s determination by requesting an administrative hearing.”
He requested the hearing, disputing both the department’s position that he had not requested internal review on time and its founded finding. He submitted declarations from the office manager and a second employee of his lawyer’s firm attesting that his original request was mailed and faxed on May 4, said court documents.
The department moved to dismiss the appeal for lack of jurisdiction, based on his alleged failure to comply with statutory and regulatory requirements under the 30-day request rule. In his response, Rios-Garcia provided a declaration from his lawyer explaining that a recent failure of the fax machine made it impossible to produce a record of the transmission.
An administrative law judge made an initial finding that Rios-Garcia requested review was made May 4, but that the department had no record of receiving either the letter or the fax.
The administrative law judge also found only one issue in dispute: Whether the law requires the request be received within 30 days of the receipt of a founded finding or if it is sufficient to mail or fax the request within 30 days.
The judge also pointed out that the administrative code and the state law did not use the same language. The appeal was dismissed.
Rios-Garcia then sought review by the department’s board of appeals. The review judge for the board determined findings of facts in the initial order were insufficient and modified them, but that the conclusions of law in the initial were sufficient.
Rios-Garcia sought judicial review, with Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Henry A. Rawson affirming the board of appeals’ decision.
The appeals court reversed the Superior Court decision, reinstated the administrative proceeding and directed the department’s board of appeals to remand the founded finding for internal review.
Attorneys for Rios-Garcia were Kenneth James Miller and Andrew Chase of Miller and Chase, Okanogan.
Counsel for the state was Tomas S. Caballero of the state Attorney General’s Office in Wenatchee.
