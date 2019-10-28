MANSFIELD – A local man was arrested Oct. 23 after a search warrant was executed at a home on Douglas Street.
As a precaution, Mansfield School District was notified and placed on lockdown during the search, said Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler I. Caille.
The search warrant was served around 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Douglas Street by deputies and members of the Columbia River Drug Task Force. It was part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by task force members for suspected narcotic and firearm offenses, Caille said.
Douglas County Special Response Team was used to help serve the warrant.
Alberto Lopez Flores, 38, Mansfield, was arrested and taken to the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
