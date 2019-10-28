BREWSTER – A Manson woman died Oct. 22 when her vehicle collided with another vehicle on Highway 97 at the intersection with Highway 17 north of town.
Peggy Anne Griffin, 59, died at the scene, said the Washington State Patrol.
The other vehicle’s driver, Kai Michael Marcellay, 37, Brewster, was injured and taken by ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster. He was later booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
A passenger in Marcellay’s vehicle, Brian Wade Dougherty, 33, Okanogan, was injured and taken by ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital.
Dougherty and Griffin were wearing seatbelts; Marcellay was not, the patrol said.
Marcellay was northbound on Highway 97 at 9:30 a.m. and Griffin was southbound. Marcellay apparently made an illegal pass and struck Griffin’s vehicle head on, the patrol said.
Marcellay’s SUV came to rest blocking the center land and Griffin’s SUV overturned and came to rest on its top on the southbound shoulder.
The highways were closed until after 1:30 p.m.
During a preliminary hearing Oct. 23 in Okanogan County Superior Court, the county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Marcellay. Bail was set at $150,000; as of Oct. 28 he remained in jail.
Arraignment was set for Nov. 4. No charges had been filed as of Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.