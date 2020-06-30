NESPELEM – Voters in the Omak District elected two new members to the Colville Business Council in the June 20 election, which was certified June 25.
Omak artist Virgil “Smoker” Marchand was elected to position No. 1 with 440 votes to John MacClain’s 170. He succeeds Richard Moses, who did not seek re-election.
For position No. 2, former tribal police chief Dustin Best topped incumbent Margie Hutchinson, 393 to 230.
In the Inchelium District, incumbent Marvin Kheel, with 293 votes, beat challenger Lawrence “Bubs” Lelone, 238 votes, for position No. 1. In the position No. 2 race, incumbent Richard Swan Sr. prevailed over former councilwoman Elizabeth “Susie” Allen, 277 to 251.
Incumbent Joseph Somday, with 129 votes, beat challenger Randolph Tonasket, with 80 votes, to retain Keller District position No. 1.
Former councilman Andrew Joseph Jr. topped incumbent Janet Wak Wak Nicholson for Nespelem District position No. 1. Joseph garnered 506 votes to Nicholson’s 284.
In the other Nespelem District race, Sharlene Zacherle, with 457 votes, beat incumbent Darnell Sam, with 348.
Half of the 14-member council is up for election each year, with winners serving two-year terms. Those elected will be sworn in July 9 during the council’s annual reorganization.
