NESPELEM – Smoker Marchand, Colville Business Council member from the Omak District, has been suspended by the council for 60 days in relation to an ethics complaint.
The council rules committee recommended the suspension, which the full council approved on an 8-5 vote during a Nov. 5 special session. Council Chairman Rodney Cawston did not vote.
All four Omak District council members were among the minority; the fifth was a Nespelem council member.
The council resolution said Marchand disclosed confidential, privileged information in violation of the council’s code of professional responsibility. The council said Marchand “did not explicitly intend” to commit an ethical violation or do harm.
He must undergo training on rights to privacy and keeping confidentiality, the council said.
Marchand is serving his first term on the council.
The violation had to do with a Facebook post.
