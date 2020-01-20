WINTHROP – Gary Marchbank was re-elected to a third term as Methow Valley School Board chairman Jan. 9 by the board.
The district said Marchbank will continue to work closely with other board members, Superintendent Tom Venable, staff, students and the community to help the district achieve its mission and vision of working in partnership with families and community “to develop curious, creative, compassionate, competent, action-oriented, citizens prepared to change the world.”
“I’m humbled and honored to serve alongside a team of school board members, staff, parents and community members who are making good things happen for our students,” he said.
During the same meeting, school board members Mary Anne Quigley, Frank Kline and Judith Hardmeyer-Wright were sworn in by Venable to serve four-year terms.
Following the oath of office and election of officers, Dana Stromberger was recognized by the Washington State School Directors Association for 10 years of service to the district as a board member.
