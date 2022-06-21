COLVILLE - Matt Marsh has been named as the new district ranger for Tonasket Ranger District of the Colville National Forest.
Marsh holds a natural resources degree from Washington State University and started his public service career as a wildland firefighter at 18. He has held positions as a forester and wildlife biologist for both the U.S. Forest Service and state Department of Natural Resources.
He has lived in Okanogan County for more than three decades and considers the area his home.
“I am honored and excited to introduce Matt Marsh as the new Tonasket District Ranger,” said Forest Supervisor Rodney Smoldon. “Matt is local to the area, and he has built relationships in the community that will serve us all very well.”
Marsh succeeds Tonasket District Ranger Kathy Johnson, who retired in May.
“The Tonasket District is a special place to me, and I’ve enjoyed these great public lands growing up in the county since I was a young boy.” Marsh said. “As a ranger, I am excited to help manage the national forest for present and future generations. I look forward to serving the great people who live, work and visit the Tonasket Ranger District.”
Marsh and his wife, Jancey, and sons Parker and Baylor, live in the Omak area.
He said it is important to him to live and raise his family in an area with a great community and lots of outdoor opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.