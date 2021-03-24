OMAK – The late Mike Marshall will be remembered Friday, March 26, by the City of Omak.
Marshall, an Omak Police officer, was killed in the line of duty March 26, 1998, while responding to a domestic disturbance.
Mayor Cindy Gagne has proclaimed Friday as “Gave His Life for His Friend’s Day.” A ceremony is planned at noon at the police station, 8 N. Ash St.
Marshall responded the night of March 25, 1998, to the disturbance call. He was shot at the scene; he died early the next morning at a Seattle hospital.
People of Omak “continue to grieve for the loss of Mike, as we continue to pray for the well-being and healing of Mike’s family and continue to offer comfort, support and heartfelt tributes, and coming together in a remarkable spirit of patriotism and unity, performing countless acts of kindness, generosity and compassion,” said the proclamation.
“We, as a community, wish to honor the heroic service off officers who are killed in the line of duty,” the proclamation continued.
