WINTHROP – Liberty Bell High School and Methow Valley Independent Learning Center students can enter a mask design contest.
Students are asked to send in an original design for a chance to be featured on a face mask to be distributed, free of charge, to students and staff. The deadline is today, Aug. 12.
Digital designs can be emailed to activities director Michael Wilbur, mwilbur@methow.org.
More information is available from Wilbur or Liberty Bell associated student body President Liv Aspholm, liv.aspholm@methow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.