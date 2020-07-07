SPOKANE – Cards and other documents bearing a U.S. Department of Justice seal and claiming individuals are except from wearing face masks are fraudulent.
The department has no such program, said U.S. Attorney William D. Hyslop.
Inaccurate flyers or other postings have been circulating on the Web and via social media channels regarding the use of face masks and the Americans with Disabilities Act, he said.
Many of the notices include use of the Department of Justice seal and ADA phone number. The department did not issue and does not endorse them in any way, and the public should not rely on the information contained in these postings, he said.
Misuse of the department seal is a federal crime, Hyslop said.
