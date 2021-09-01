OMAK – A handful of people attended the Aug. 24 Omak School Board meeting to protest the statewide mask mandate for schools.
About seven people attended the meeting in person and a few more dialed in for the Zoom feed, said Superintendent Michael Porter.
“We had a sign requesting that people wear their masks and we had somebody at the door handing out masks for those who didn’t have one,” said Porter. “I believe that three people shared statements about masks in person and four people shared online. I think altogether the sharing took about 15 minutes.”
He said everyone was civil and respectful, unlike the situation in other communities he’s heard about across the state.
“One of the reasons I love Omak,” he said.
Protesters marched outside the district office the week before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.