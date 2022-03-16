OKANOGAN – Two years after COVID-19 guidance and mandates went into effect in Washington, the masking requirement was largely removed as of 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 11.
By executive order, Gov. Jay Inslee relaxed masking rules for most situations, including schools.
Masks still are required in health care and medical facilities, including hospitals, outpatient facilities, dental facilities and pharmacies; long-term care settings; public transit, taxis and ride share vehicles (a federal requirement); correctional facilities, and private businesses and local governments that want to continue requiring masks.
The state Department of Health released new guidance for schools, day care facilities, day camps and other youth activities as of March 12.
“Few requirements for schools remain as requirements for indoor mask wearing lift and in recognition of being in a different phase of the pandemic,” said the health department.
Schools and child care providers still must continue to report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks. People with symptoms must isolate and can return to school or care after following options within the guidance, which outlines isolation and masking requirements, the department said.
“Beyond March 12, students and staff will have the individual choice to wear a mask at school, with the expectation that others’ choices will be respected,” said a letter to the community from Okanogan School District. “One should not make assumptions regarding someone’s beliefs or health status, nor should they comment on them.
“Okanogan School District will not tolerate harassment or bullying of any kind. Teachers will discuss the change with students in a developmentally appropriate manner, including how to respect others’ personal choice.”
Other districts sent out similar notices.
Inslee urged people to continue protecting and supporting individuals who are immunocompromised or medically vulnerable, or who remain concerned for their own health or the health of their family or community. He said he encourages people to be kind and compassionate to individuals, students and businesses that choose to continue wearing facemasks.
COVID-19 took the world by storm. As of Jan. 31, 2020, more than 200 people in China had died from the disease and the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern. That was later upgraded to pandemic status.
Washington state had the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States as a Snohomish County man returning from China was sickened.
In a Feb. 5, 2020, Chronicle story on a flu death in Okanogan County, Lauri Jones, community health director for Okanogan County Public Health, said her office was dealing with Hepatitis A and added that her office was “very concerned about coronavirus,” the virus that causes COVID-19.
“We have daily/weekly calls with (state Department of Health) and they are keeping us posted,” she said.
On March 13, 2020, Inslee ordered school statewide to close March 17 for what was initially supposed to be a six-week period. They remained closed the rest of that school year; many continued remote and hybrid lessons well into the 2020-21 school year.
Additional closures followed, with most sectors of the economy and private life affected. Except for jobs deemed “essential,” everyone was ordered to stay home; some could work from home, while others were laid off.
Okanogan County’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed March 24, 2020. The county’s first COVID death came April 18.
Gradually, into late 2020 and 2021, state orders were eased although there were setbacks. Vaccines became available in early 2021, although the virus mutated several times with Delta being more deadly and Omicron more easily spread.
According to the state Department of Health, as of March 8 Washington has had 1,434,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those includes 12,133 deaths.
WalletHub, which conducts surveys on various topics, reported that as of Feb. 23, Washington was 18th in vaccination rate (1 is best, 25 is average), ninth in hospitalization rate, first in death rate and 18th in transmission rate.
As of March 2, the most recent date for which local figures are available, Okanogan County has had 8,240 positive cases of COVID-19, including 80 deaths.
The county’s March 2 incidence rate – at 466 cases per 100,000 population in a rolling 14-day period – was down from a peak of nearly 3,000 earlier this year but not at its lowest level this year.
Ferry County’s incidence rate was 18 as of March 10.
As of March 22, Confluence Health/Central Washington Hospital had six people hospitalized for COVID, with three not fully vaccinated, one fully vaccinated and two boosted; two were in intensive care and both were on ventilators. One person, not fully vaccinated, was hospitalized with COVID.
No breakdown for county of residence was provided.
The state Department of Health said it offers the Care Connect Washington program to help those who test positive. The program provides food and other support so people with a positive test can isolate at home. People who have been exposed to the virus and are actively quarantining also are eligible.
More information is available from the state COVID-19 information hotline, 800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available. Hotline hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and observed state holidays.
Okanogan County vaccination rates
Elmer City 87 percent
Winthrop 66 percent
Coulee Dam 64 percent
Mazama 63 percent
Loomis 60 percent
Malott 59 percent
Nespelem 58 percent
Carlton 57 percent
Twisp 53 percent
Pateros 52 percent
Tonasket 47 percent
Omak 47 percent
Brewster 46 percent
Conconully 46 percent
Riverside 42 percent
Okanogan 41 percent
Oroville 41 percent
Wauconda 40 percent
Methow 39 percent
Total county 49 percent
