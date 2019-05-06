OLYMPIA –May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and state officials are urging landowners to take steps to make their homes and property safer from fire.
“Each year, wildfires endanger our firefighters, neighbors and landscapes,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Wildfire Awareness Month reminds us that we all have a part to play in preventing wildfires and protecting our communities. I urge everyone to take simple, precautionary steps like pruning trees around homes and removing leaves and twigs from yards.”
As of last week, the state Department of Natural Resources has responded to 170 wildfire incidents in 2019. Half of them were west of the Cascades.
Officials urge people to remove dead trees, limbs and twigs from yards; clear away all flammable vegetation from homes; remove tree branches that hang over the roof; clean debris from gutters; prune trees and shrubs, and mow the lawn regularly.
