OLYMPIA - Legislation passed the state House of Representatives last week would make it easier for small businesses in rural and underserved communities to access lines of credit.
House Bill 1015 would create the equitable access to credit program within the Department of Commerce to award grants to qualified lending institutions, which would then provide access to credit for small businesses. The bill also would create a business and occupation tax credit for contributions made to the program.
Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, and prime sponsor of the bill, called it an important tool for economically distressed regions, especially in the post-COVID economy.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses in rural and underserved communities were having trouble accessing the necessary credit to expand operations or invest in upgrades or more employees,” said Maycumber, who has sponsored similar legislation the past several years.
“But now, as our entrepreneurs and small businesses attempt to survive in the post-COVID economy, it’s even more critical that they have the same access to credit as our urban areas,” she said. “We need to protect our rural economies and this legislation is another important tool that will help jump start these small businesses and entrepreneurs.”
The bill heads to the Senate for further consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.