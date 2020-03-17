OKANOGAN - The state Legislature passed a bill last week to limit the amount of money insurance companies can charge for a 30-day supply of insulin.
House Bill 2662 was sponsored by Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic. Maycumber, the mother of a son with diabetes, called the measure relief for parents, families and loved ones of those in need of the life-saving medication.
“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue,” said Maycumber. “This is a mother issue, a father issue, a family issue that keeps you up at night wondering if you’ve got enough insulin to get through the week, and if not, can you afford the next trip to the pharmacy.”
The bill also creates a task force to study why insulin prices have skyrocketed and caps what insurance companies can charge for a 30-day supply at $100.
The bill now goes to the governor.
