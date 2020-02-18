TONASKET — Council members adopted a modification to procedures governing the appointment and operation of council committees at their Feb. 11 regular meeting., stating it’s the responsibility of the mayor to appoint council members to committees at the second regular meeting of the year, or shortly thereafter. The amendment came following council member Alisa Weddle refusing to approve Mayor Dennis Brown’s committee appointments last month, claiming the procedure was not followed correctly.
The mayor’s appointments stand, with Marylou Kriner and Jeff McMillan on finance/personnel; Christa “Teagan” Levine and Alisa Weddle on water/sewer/streets/infrastructure; Kriner and Jill Ritter on park/pool/recreation/Youth Center; Levine and Weddle on airport/cemetery; and Ritter and McMillan on Public Safety.
Ritter, who previously served on the streets and infrastructure committee with Levine, will continue with the Perfect Passage Streets project until the project is complete.
Guest speaker Daniel Klayton, North Central Washington Library Regional Manager, presented a “snapshot” of the library’s activities over the past year. He said total circulation for 2019 was 68,313 check-outs.
“We have 30 branches throughout five counties, and this is the third year in a row Tonasket will have the fourth highest circulation, behind Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak,” said Klayton. “That number alone reflects how deeply engaged the community is with the library.”
Klayton said there were 43,847 total visits to the library; or about 150 per day. There were fewer than 100 patrons per day in 2016.
“It has grown, and continues to grow,” said Klatyon.
Asked what he attributed the growth to, Klayton credited head librarian Sara Dunn.
“Since Sara took over, it really marked a huge point of growth. She brings a lot of creativity in ways we can connect and better serve the community. Her continued leadership over the years has really been stellar,” said Klayton. “Also, NCRL has been working to grow and develop what we are offering as a library system; recognizing that each community is unique.”
The Tonasket library offered 158 different events with 1,393 total attendance in 2019.
“It shows continuing breadth of program offering for all ages, suited to and addressing the needs, interests and wants of the community,” said Klayton, adding one highlight was the library’s partnership with Tonasket Choice High School’s internship program.
“The current intern has helped keep the library running and developing programs for kids and teens,” said Klayton. “We also received a grant to develop sensory story times for kids, particularly geared to kids with a wide array of sensory needs; including kids on the autism spectrum.”
Klayton said the grant was received in 2019 and they plan to launch the program in Tonasket over the summer.
Klayton said there was “a lot of new and great stuff on the horizon. “We have two new part time librarians, Tara Wilson and Tracy Vance, and they have been continuing to offer more.”
Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputy Ricky Covarrubias reported 47 total city incidents in the last 30 days, down from 64 the previous month.
Covarrubias said he had concerns with the TranGo bus stop in front of PUD on 3rd street.
“I would suggest if possible you contact the business owners and TranGo and get them to a table to try and figure this out,” said the deputy, referring to ongoing friction between the transportation company and local business owners about the location of the bus stop. “The person blocking the street is TranGo, and if there is an accident, TranGo will be liable.”
City clerk-treasurer Alice Attwood presented a bill for $10,000 to purchase new MasterLink software for the meter-reading program.
“Our software is no longer compatible with Windows 7 and we’re trying to get new computers in with Windows 10, but we need this right away,” said Attwood. “It will have to come out of capital outlay. MasterMeters is the program we have, so we have to do it.”
Looking at the bill, council member Kriner noticed the software cost $4300 and the extra $5700 was a two-day training for office staff to use the software.
“Maybe since we’ve been using the software already, I can talk to him about the training,” said Attwood.
“Yeah, that’s college tuition at a major university,” said Ritter.
“Sounds like a license to steal to me,” said McMillan.
Council approved spending up to $4,375 for software and waiting to get more information on training before approving that.
In other business, the council:
• Heard reports on various activities from City Planner Kurt Danison.
• Heard committee updates from council members.
• Heard from resident Rob Thompson who complained about the way the streets are plowed.
• Heard from resident Jenn Ward who thanked the council for their hard work.
