OMAK – Pateros Mayor Carlene Anders and Twisp Mayor Soo Ing-Moody contacted Omak Mayor Cindy Gagne about the Cold Springs Fire to offer support since their communities have dealt with large wildfires.
Gagne told the council during its Sept. 8 meeting that many people have come forward to assist Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.
Police Chief Jeff Koplin said his officers assisted with fire evacuation notices from Omak to Bridgeport. He is keeping track of expenses in anticipation of a state reimbursement.
He said his officers are putting in long hours and some have canceled vacation plans to help.
He noted the public works department also has put in long hours, and City Administrator Todd McDaniel said the clerk’s office staff assisted with call screening.
In other business, the council:
-Heard Gagne issue a proclamation honoring Odom Corp. for 86 years of service to the community.
-Had the first reading of an ordinance to make an interfund loan from current expense to the street fund. The $250,000 loan will assure the street fund is healthy until the city receives reimbursement from the state Transportation Improvement Board.
Current expense will be repaid by the end of fiscal 2020, said City Administrator Todd McDaniel.
-Accepted the Jasmine Street improvements contract as complete. POW Contracting did the work.
-Declared the 2010 sewer Vactor truck as surplus. A new one has been purchased. A minimum price for the old one is $75,000.
-Approved an agreement with Colville Confederated Tribes/Bureau of Indian Affairs fire management to lease land at the Omak Municipal Airport. The one-year lease is retroactive to June 1 and runs until May 31, 2021.
-Approved a supplement to an earlier resolution for consulting on the Engh Road/Highway 215-Highway 97 improvement project. The resolution recognizes a sub-contractor, Herman Traffic Engineering Inc., for traffic signal revision design.
There’s no extra cost to the city.
-Learned the city planning commission plans a public hearing on Oct. 6 to discuss code changes, including one for nightly rentals. The city doesn’t have a code addressing nightly rentals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.